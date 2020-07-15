13-Year-Old Girl Dies In ATV Accident Near Clover

CLOVER, S.C. — A young girl is dead after she was involved in an ATV accident, authorities say.

On Sunday, July 5th, around 5:30 p.m., 13-year-old Elisadora Anger was traveling in a 2016 ATV on Bush Road near Crossland Road, where she ran off the right side, hit an embankment, overturned and was thrown from her vehicle.

Anger died on Monday, July 13th from her injuries at Carolina’s Medical Center, the York County Coroner’s Office says.

We’re told she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.