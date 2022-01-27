13 Businesses Cited for Serving Minors in York County

York County, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On January 25th The York County Alcohol Enforcement Team conducted restaurant alcohol compliance checks in York County. Of the 100 locations checked, 13 received citations for serving to a minor. The person selling the beer to the minor received a citation and the business received an administrative violation against their alcohol license by SLED.

The Alcohol Enforcement Teams consist of members from the YCMDEU, RHPD, YCSO, and agents from SLED.

The 13 locations cited are listed below:

APPLEBEE’S – 2227 DAVE LYLE BLVD ROCK HILL SC 29730-4973 CHILIS GRILL & BAR – 630 TINSLEY WAY ROCK HILL SC 29730-7905 ROCK HILL BREWING AND MILLSTONE PIZZA – 121 CALDWELL ST STE 101 ROCK HILL SC 29730-4533 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ROCK HILL – 1300 RIVER RUN CT ROCK HILL SC 29732-1708 FUJI JAPAN – 2455 CHERRY RD ROCK HILL SC 29732-2171 TJS FAMILY RESTAURANT – 1019 MCCONNELLS HWY ROCK HILL SC 29732-9058 SPICE ASIAN KITCHEN – 251 TEXTILE WAY FORT MILL SC 29715-4503 SALMERI’S ITALIAN KITCHEN – 526 MERCANTILE PL STE 101 FORT MILL SC 29715-0155 TRU BY HILTON FORT MILL – 120 CRISANTO AVE FORT MILL SC 29715-6270 PANCHITO’S MEXICAN GRILL – 3695 FOOTHILLS WAY FORT MILL SC 29708-9299 LET’S CRAB – 501 CROSSROADS PLZ FORT MILL SC 29708-8029 BLUE OLIVE LOUNGE FORT MILL – 929 CROSSROADS PLZ STE 31-32 FORT MILL SC 29708-8030 TOWNE PLACE SUITES FORT MILL – 3519 LAKEMONT BLVD FORT MILL SC 29708-6204

Past Restaurants Cited for serving to underage persons:

– January 2021’s restaurant checks: Applebee’s on Dave Lyle sold.

– February 2020’s restaurant checks: Courtyard by Marriott Rock Hill sold.

– October 2019’s restaurant checks: Panchito’s Mexican Grill sold.

– February 2019’s restaurant checks: Fuji Japan sold.