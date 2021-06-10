Coach Charged After Student Brings Pistol to School

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Investigators say 36 year-old, Isaac Lamon Adams of Lancaster, has been charged with Carrying a Pistol and Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 11 AM on Tuesday, June 8th the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at Erwin Elementary School was called to the office concerning a 4th grade student had possession of a pistol at the school.

Deputies say the child’s mother received a phone call that the child might be in possession of a gun and immediately drove to the school and notified the principal.

According to the report the child was taken from the class by the principal and then taken to the office with his mother.

Deputies say a Glock model 42.380 semiautomatic pistol was found in the child’s front waistband. The gun was loaded and was secured by the school resource officer.

Officials say the student did not brandish the pistol or use or threaten to use it in any manner at the school.

The child was released to his mother and left the school grounds.

Deputies say a complaint has been filed with the Lancaster County office of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice alleging the child is delinquent for committing the offenses of Carrying a Pistol, Possession of a Pistol by a Person under the Age of 18, and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

The Sheriff’s office began investigating what led to the student getting the pistol. Investigators say the child plays basketball on a travel team and Isaac Lamon Adams is one of his coaches.

Detectives say Monday evening the team had practice at the Buford Recreation Center and Adams had the pistol in his car.

Officials say later that evening the child was allowed by Adams to go to the car unsupervised, and that’s when officials say the child took the pistol from Adams’ car.

Tuesday morning Adams’ noticed the gun was missing and called the child’s mother, who then called the school.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Adams is prohibited to have possession of a pistol based on his criminal history and he had the pistol placed in an unlawful location in the car. Adams turned himself in on Thursday, June 10th.

Below is a statement from Sheriff Barry Faile.

“Fortunately, nothing bad happened with this pistol at Erwin Elementary,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “A loaded firearm in the possession of a ten-year-old child in a school full of students and staff is a really dangerous scenario. I applaud this child’s mother, school administrators, and our SRO for jumping into action immediately to find the pistol and ensure that everyone was safe. Mr. Adams should not have been in possession of this pistol and certainly should not have left it accessible to this child.”

The sheriff’s department says all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

” Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.”