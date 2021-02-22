Fort Mill Police Search For Murder Suspect

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Fort Mill Police are searching for the suspect who detectives say shot a man at the Circle K on Highway 21 in Fort Mill Friday, February 19th. Above are photos taken from store surveillance video.

Police say the victim who has been identified as 25 year-old Sy’Veon Howard died from the inquires of that shooting.

After further investigation Fort Mill Police say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant on the charge of Murder for Anquante El-Malik Lemel Watts. He is not in custody.

Watts is a black male, age 23, whose last known address was 610 Forest Ridge Drive, Fort Mill, South Carolina. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord, gold in color, displaying SC license plate NPN 522. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information, as to his whereabouts, should contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.