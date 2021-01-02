Rock Hill Author’s Weight Loss Tips

A local author shares tips on maintaining your New Year’s resolution.

Lacy Ngo is a Rock Hill dietitian, who shares how losing weight starts in the mind.

Lacy says she became a dietitian because of her personal interest in sheading pounds and becoming healthy. Since middle school, her number one goal was to lose weight.

At the age of 40, she says she feels better now than ever before.

Her books discuss her journey of overcoming obesity and how to prepare delicious healthy meals Her newest book “The Nourishing Meal Builder: The Plant-Based Pescatarian Edition” is now available on her website. www.mindfulnessinfaithandfood.com