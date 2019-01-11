A New Creation – Prayer Vigil

Rock Hill, SC (NEWS) This is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The South Carolina Attorney General Office’s released the state’s Human Trafficking Task Force annual report for 2018.

According to the annual report, 13 new cases were charged in 2018, with three involving victims who were under 18 years of age.

There were 64 cases closed last year and 20 human trafficking cases pending in the South Carolina State Courts as we enter 2019.

In the Palmetto State Richland County leads the county with the most pending cases followed by Horry County, Lexington, Greenville and Greenwood

Here in York County the non-profit, A New Creation gathering with community members and law enforcement to pray for victims of human trafficking.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil takes us inside the prayer vigil.