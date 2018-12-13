Showing Grace – Karson’s Mother Speaks About Killer’s Sentence & Staying Positive in Spite of Loss

Debbie Harrison is one of the most remarkable women you’ll ever meet. Her daughter Karson Whitesell was killed in January at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill, yet she has shown more grace than virtually anyone could. Not only that, she continues to find ways to give back. CN2’s Laurabree Monday talks with her about the sentencing of her daughter’s killer this week – and about an event she and Karson’s Kompassion Project are putting on called Joyful In Jeans. Here’s the link – there’s no charge – but they’re trying to get a head count. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyful-in-jeans-tickets-52696867750?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR29j8W_K7tFavBk_B4qfbV3SE7r6HOnGUWfbMHXFGLAmOfHCd6lkuEBn2w