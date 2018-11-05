YORK Co. (CN2 News) – Two different races in the same county for the House of Representatives are being run very differently.
The incumbents for the seats have held multiple terms.
The two newcomers have never held office, but are hoping to take their place.
CN2’s Alexandria Savage has more from one low key and one fairly controversial race.
Republican Incumbents Run Against Newcomers
