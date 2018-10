FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A father of 3 gone too soon, just two months after his stage 4 cancer diagnosis Matt Giesler gained his wings.

Now five months later his Fort Mill family continuing to find ways to honor him.

Currently, they’re raising money to help other families whose loved once are still fighting for their lives.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage tagging along as their village continues to support their efforts.