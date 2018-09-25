FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Fort Mill police officers are joining in a national effort to keep us safe from trains as a part of rail safety week.
The goal is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities involving trains and tracks.
Law enforcement officers spending time at railroad crossings to educate people.
Fort Mill Police Protect Citizens From Trains
