CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) It’s a getaway hidden right in the heart of Chester. Owners David and Elizabeth Claytor used to run a blues club in Florida. Today, they bring that soulful musical influence to the Inn Upon Moon River Plantation Bed and Breakfast.

