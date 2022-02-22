$1.2 Million Approved For YC Coroner’s Office

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -The York County Coroner’s Office requesting more space and Council is approving the $1.2 million for the purchase.

The new office will be located at 236 Northpark Drive in an existing building with more than 11 thousand square feet in Tech Park. That’s more than 3x what they have now.

Coroner Sabrina Gast hopes to have an on-site morgue and autopsy center in the new building, instead of having to use Piedmont Medical Center.

There’s no move in date yet, since the building must first be up-fitted for their needs.

Also, on Monday night council approved a contract with Kimley Horne & Associates for $254 thousand dollars for engineering and plans for the Greenway at Catawba Bend Preserve, the official name, of the 5-mile paved walking trail for one of the signature features being planned there. The contract is just for assessments, surveying, and laying out plans for the trail.