Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team

The idea to bring the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team to Chester came when a member of the Progressive Association of Chester County Communities, or PACCC, saw them on television.

The softball team members are veterans and active duty soldiers who lost limbs. They travel the country playing games, inspiring Americans with their courage and strength.

PACCC, whose aim is to promote Chester County, inspired to bring them to their community, began to raise money to make it happen.

It took three years, but they did it.