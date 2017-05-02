Water Rescue Hometown Hero

This summer the Rock Hill Fire Department expects to be called out for rescues on the catawba river every weekend.

Sometimes they don’t have enough hands…or something can go wrong.

That was the case this last weekend when their boat broke down mid rescue.

So someone else came to the rescue and ironically this man who happens to be advance swift water certified wasn’t only in the right place at the right time – but also because water levels were so high, for the first time he decided to take out his jet ski on the river. That made all the difference and that’s why he’s tonights cn2 hometown hero.