Walk to End Violence

Our State sadly is ranked number one for the most Domestic Violence deaths. So if you consider that city of Chester leaders say their community is one of the top five cities in the state when it comes to domestic violence, that’s pretty scary. It’s one of the reasons the city was approved for a grant in the fall of 2016, funding the police department to start up its own Domestic Violence Court. The court starting up this week. CN2’s Renee O’Neil with more on what this new program offers victims and also an event coming up to raise awareness to put an end to the abuse.