Taste of Fort Mill 2017

The Taste of Fort Mill hit another home run – a sold out crowd and a lot of money equals a big win. 20 food vendors from all over the Fort Mill area came to the Springfield Golf Club pavilion, for many it was a return visit. The businesses – which mostly included restaurants shared their favorite dishes and the company Tipsy Barrel had wine tastings for the guests. The real highlight of the evening is it was all to raise money for the Palmetto School in Rock Hill – which is located at the Children’s Attention Home.