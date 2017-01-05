Super Bowl Lifestyle

While we have two Rock Hill natives competing for a Super Bowl this season, a man who now calls Rock Hill his home, knows the feeling of making it to the big game as he appeared in seven Super Bowls as a player and coach combined. Today he continues to put in work in the weight room, nineteen years removed from his NFL playing career. CN2’s Michael Loffredo pumping some iron with the Super Bowl Champion who soon hopes to make a return to the gridiron.

