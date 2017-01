Steps of Inspiration

Many of you may remember Fort Mill’s Conner Goldhammer. He’s living with Brittle Bones disease. Since we have met him back in 2014, he’s broken close to two hundred bones and he’s only six years old. The condition leaves him with many surgeries and having to use special equipment to just move around. But its not stopping him from completing a goal he wanted to accomplish and that is to walk. CN2’s Renee O’Neil brings us more on his steps of inspiration.