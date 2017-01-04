Home
CN2 News
Local News
Sports
2016 Election Candidates
Election Results
Inside the Gym
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
Real Estate Show
Featured Links
Links
Community
Calendar
Sponsored Events
Special Segments
Athlete of the Week
Carolina Connection
CN2 at the Movies
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
2 Your Health
What 2 Eat?
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
News Team
Appearance Request
Tour Request
Sales Info
Contact Us
CN2 Internship/Employment
Comporium
Business Spotlight
You are here:
Home
»
CN2 News
»
Serving Up Smiles
Serving Up Smiles
Posted:
5:20 pm, January 4, 2017
by
Mia Macy
A fast food chain, is working to give back to those who served our country.
Tags:
Featured Home
© 2015 CN2. All Rights Reserved.