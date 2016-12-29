Saving Lives

Forty One people have died just this year in York County after overdosing on heroin and other opiate type drugs. That alarming number is one of the reasons why Rock Hill police officials are glad a new tool they now have is working to helped some who overdose.Rock Hill Police officials say since their officers started carrying something called Narcan, they’ve been able to give it to three people who overdosed on some type of opiates in the last few months. This nasal spray actually reverses the effects and is now in the hands of many officers through York County. CN2’s Renee O’Neil learning more about how this tool is making a difference.