Same Meal for All

After hearing there are many children the Chester County school district who can’t afford a school lunch, she wanted to find a way to help. The School policy posted online says if students have a negative 10 dollar balance they are to be served an alternate meal, although the district says the meal is still nutritious this mother wants all children to eat the same. CN2’s Renee O’Neil with more on her effort as its gaining support around the country.