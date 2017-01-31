New York State of Mind

The Winthrop University Wind Symphony is practicing now before the group hits the road at the end March.

The students will make stops in Durham and Washington D.C. before they are set to hit the stage of Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 28th.

The director of bands says this is is a true honor as Carnegie Hall is not just a place you can walk up to perform at.

The Fort Mill High School Concert Choir has recently been granted a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform on the grandest of stages in the worlds second largest city. But the cost in order to make this trip a reality is where these beautiful voices need your help. CN2’s Michael Loffredo is singing the night away with these talented students as they gear up for the Big Apple.