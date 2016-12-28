Missing Man’s Body Found

After five days, the search is over and the news is not what a Lancaster county family hoped. The body of Jerry Cauthen is now with the Lancaster county coroners office. They say an autopsy will be performed Thursday morning.

The 71 year old body will then be released to the family, a family that now has at least some answers since he walked away from a senior facility nearly a week ago. CN2’s Katherine Whitfield on the scene all day and was there when his body was found. Tonight we’re learning what the family has to say as well as the senior living facility where he had lived for less than a week before going missing.