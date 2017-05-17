Life in the Transit Lane Pt. 1

The City of Rock Hill has a population of around 70-thousand and is the 5th largest city in South Carolina. Getting around is fairly easy for the time being. But leaders say in the future – travel will be more challenging with more cars on area roads. That’s why Rock Hill is moving forward with a free bus system. Right now the city is waiting to find out – if it will get money from the federal government that would pay for almost 80-percent of the transit system. Officials say they have studied other bus plans throughout the country – and they liked what they saw in Seneca, South Carolina.There are a lot of opinions when it comes to this transportation system, so in part 1 of this CN2 In Depth Report we decided to bring our cameras to Seneca to take a ride in the transit lane.