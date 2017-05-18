Life in the Transit Lane Part 2

We continue our look at Rock Hill’s effort to bring a free, bus system to the city. Many people say we already have several transportation systems already in rock hill like Charlotte’s CATS bus system, so why do we need another one. That is a question that came up often in the mayor’s presentations about this plan and simply put the CATS bus system comes to Rock Hill – picks people up and brings them to Charlotte and back. Our system would move people around the city. Rock Hill leaders have been studying the city of Seneca’s bus system to design our plan, so we made the trip to the upstate of South Carolina to check it out for ourselves. But here at home, there are some skeptics. In Part 2 of our special In Depth Report “Life in the Transit Lane” we take a closer look at Rock Hill’s proposed bus system.