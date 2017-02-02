Executive Order Concerns

Members of the Muslim community in Rock Hill receiving support from strangers after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that temporally bans people from entering the United states from seven different Muslim majority countries. Trump says It’s an effort to protect the nation from foreign terrorists entering the US. For one man this executive order concerns him because he fears the entire Muslim religion is getting blamed for the actions of others.He shares his story with CN2’s Renee O’Neil.