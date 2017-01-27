CN2 Sports 1/27/17

This is CN2 Sports…. our CN2 Athlete of the Week recently hitting a milestone on the basketball court.

More on in a minute, but first CN2’s Damaris Bruce introduces us to a young lady who will be competing with Olympian taekwondo athletes.

Click here to watch the story on CN2.com! CN2 News is only on Comporium Channel 102. Catch the latest news for Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover, Lancaster, York and every other community in the Tri County (Covering York, Lancaster and Chester Counties) every weeknight starting at 6 PM!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: