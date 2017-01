CN2 Sports 1/26/17

Now, CN2’s Damaris Bruce taking a part in – a fitness class at the Upper Palmetto YMCA that’s a perfect fit and rhythm for all ages and body types.

Click here to watch the story on CN2.com! CN2 News is only on Comporium Channel 102. Catch the latest news for Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover, Lancaster, York and every other community in the Tri County (Covering York, Lancaster and Chester Counties) every weeknight starting at 6 PM!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: