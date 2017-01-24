CN2 Sports 1/24/17

Winthrop University Athletics has entered into a 5 year partnership with Adidas.

This means Adidas – based in Portland, Oregon – is the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Eagles.

CN2’s Damaris Bruce showing us two of the most popular exercise classes at Upper Palmetto YMCA.

The Riverwalk Y – has one new class that challenges people to step out of their comfort zone.

Click here to watch the story on CN2.com! CN2 News is only on Comporium Channel 102. Catch the latest news for Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover, Lancaster, York and every other community in the Tri County (Covering York, Lancaster and Chester Counties) every weeknight starting at 6 PM!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: