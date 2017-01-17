CN2 Sports 1/17/17 – Segment with Bill Warren

This is CN2 Sports…The three Rock Hill high schools athletic directors want to start a random drug testing program for studen athletes.

CN2’s Damaris Bruce sitting down with Rock Hill High School athletic director Bill Warren to learn more about this proposal.

Click here to watch the story on CN2.com! CN2 News is only on Comporium Channel 102. Catch the latest news for Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover, Lancaster, York and every other community in the Tri County (Covering York, Lancaster and Chester Counties) every weeknight starting at 6 PM!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: