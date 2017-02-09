CN2 Sports 02/09/17

Rock Hill High’s wrestling team defeated Fort Mill in the Upper State Championship.

The Bearcats are now making a trip to the first 5-A State Championship in South Carolina.

More on that later, but first CN2’s Damaris Bruce with a Winthrop baseball player who has learned – to not – take the sport for granted.

