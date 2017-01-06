CN2 Sports 01/06/17

This is CN2 Sports…..tickets for the National Championship between Clemson and Alabama are starting at a mere 12-hundred dollars for one ticket.

A lucky number of students receiving their tickets at no cost – CN2’s Damaris Bruce with 2 of these students who are ready to cheer their Tigers in to a win.

Click here to watch the story on CN2.com!

