CN2 Sports 01/05/17

This is CN2 Sports…..the Winthrop Men’s basketball team breaking a streak that’s lasted for almost an entire decade.

More on that later, CN2’s Damaris Bruce kicking it with a soccer team that made history last season – and is looking to do it again this year.

Click here to watch the story on CN2.com! CN2 News is only on Comporium Channel 102. Catch the latest news for Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover, Lancaster, York and every other community in the Tri-County (Covering York, Lancaster and Chester Counties) every weeknight starting at 6 PM!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: