A Second Chance

It’s a change proponents say will change the future for some who’ve served time behind bars. We told you about the “Ban the Box” initiative a little last week. Its a effort to remove the conviction box on a job applications to give everyone a fair chance at employment. A Lancaster man who spent more than a dozen years behind bars is speaking out to CN2’s Renee O’Neil about how this new initiative may would have helped him land a job sooner.